पाकिस्तानी सेना पर घात लगाकार किया बलूच विद्रोहियों ने हमला, 5 सैनिकों की मौत

🚨 5 Occupying Pakistani Army Personnel Eliminated



Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) freedom fighters struck in Zamuran & Quetta, targeting Pakistan Army & sub-forces.



🎯 5 Eliminated

⚠️ Several Injured, incl. an officer



BLA’s resistance for Baloch freedom continues.#Balochistan pic.twitter.com/8cMh1MGkKJ