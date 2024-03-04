script हिज़बुल्लाह आतंकी अब्बास अहमद हालिल हुआ ढेर, इज़रायली एयरस्ट्राइक का बना शिकार | Hezbollah terrorist Abbas Ahmed Halil killed in Israeli air strike | Patrika News
हिज़बुल्लाह आतंकी अब्बास अहमद हालिल हुआ ढेर, इज़रायली एयरस्ट्राइक का बना शिकार

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Mar 04, 2024 02:05:15 pm

Tanay Mishra

Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Terrorist: इज़रायल को हाल ही में आतंकी संगठन हिज़बुल्लाह के खिलाफ एक कामयाबी मिली है। इज़रायल ने हिज़बुल्लाह के एक आतंकी को ढेर कर दिया है।

abbas_ahmed_halil_1.jpg
Abbas Ahmed Halil

इज़रायल (Israel) और फिलिस्तीनी आतंकी संगठन हमास (Hamas) के बीच 7 अक्टूबर से चल रहा युद्ध अभी भी खत्म नहीं हुआ है और इसके जल्द खत्म होने के आसार भी नज़र नहीं आ रहे। पर हमास के अलावा इज़रायल के और भी दुश्मन हैं जो इज़रायल पर इस युद्ध के दौरान निशाना साध चुके हैं। इनमें हिज़बुल्लाह (Hezbollah) भी शामिल है। हिज़बुल्लाह लेबनान (Lebanon) आधारित एक इस्लामिक आतंकी संगठन है। हमास के खिलाफ युद्ध के ही दौरान हिज़बुल्लाह के आतंकियों की कुछ मौकों पर इज़रायली सेना से इज़रायल-लेबनान बॉर्डर पर मुठभेड़ भी हो चुकी है। हिज़बुल्लाह को ईरान (Iran) से भी समर्थन मिलता है। ऐसे में समय-समय पर इज़रायली सेना और हिज़बुल्लाह के आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ चलती रहती है। इज़रायली सेना पिछले दो महीने में हिज़बुल्लाह के अलग-अलग ठिकानों पर हमला कर चुकी है। हाल ही में इज़रायली सेना ने एक बार फिर हिज़बुल्लाह पर निशाना साधते हुए लेबनान में एक्शन लिया।


इज़रायल ने की एयरस्ट्राइक

इज़रायली सेना ने शनिवार को लेबनान के नकोरा (Naqoura) में एयरस्ट्राइक कर दी। इस एयरस्ट्राइक में इज़रायली सेना ने हिज़बुल्लाह को निशाना बनाया और इसमें उन्हें कामयाबी भी मिली।

हिज़बुल्लाह आतंकी अब्बास अहमद हालिल हुआ ढेर

इज़रायली सेना ने नकोरा में एयरस्ट्राइक करते हुए हिज़बुल्लाह आतंकी अब्बास अहमद हालिल (Abbas Ahmed Halil) को मार गिराया। अब्बास हिज़बुल्लाह आतंकी और जनरल सेक्रेटरी हसन नसरल्लाह (Hassan Nasrallah) का पोता भी था।


