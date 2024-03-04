हिज़बुल्लाह आतंकी अब्बास अहमद हालिल हुआ ढेर, इज़रायली एयरस्ट्राइक का बना शिकार

इज़रायल ने की एयरस्ट्राइक
इज़रायली सेना ने शनिवार को लेबनान के नकोरा (Naqoura) में एयरस्ट्राइक कर दी। इस एयरस्ट्राइक में इज़रायली सेना ने हिज़बुल्लाह को निशाना बनाया और इसमें उन्हें कामयाबी भी मिली।
हिज़बुल्लाह आतंकी अब्बास अहमद हालिल हुआ ढेर
इज़रायली सेना ने नकोरा में एयरस्ट्राइक करते हुए हिज़बुल्लाह आतंकी अब्बास अहमद हालिल (Abbas Ahmed Halil) को मार गिराया। अब्बास हिज़बुल्लाह आतंकी और जनरल सेक्रेटरी हसन नसरल्लाह (Hassan Nasrallah) का पोता भी था।
Nasrallah's grandson killed by IDF in Lebanon attack - report— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) March 3, 2024
The grandson of Hezbollah leader, Abbas Ahmed Halil, was one of the three terrorists killed on Saturday by an IDF strike in Neqoura in south Lebanon, according to reports on Sunday.https://t.co/afuxUaiDyA