Israel-Palestine War: राफा के शरणार्थी कैंप पर नाची मौत, 11 की गई जान

Published: Mar 03, 2024 09:06:39 am

Jyoti Sharma

इजरायल ने ये हमला राफा में एक बड़े अस्पताल के पास किया है, इस अस्पताल के बगल में ही ये शरणार्थी कैंप बना हुआ था, यहां सैकडो़ं की तादाद में लोगों ने शरण ली हुई थी। भूखे लोगों पर हमला करने के बाद अब इजरायल के इस हमले की पूरी दुनिया में आलोचना हो रही है।

गाज़ा में हो रहा इजरायल और फिलिस्तीनियों के बीच युद्ध (Israel-Palestine war) अब पूरी तरह अमानवीय हो चला है। मानवीय मूल्यों ने यहां दम तोड़ दिया है। इस युद्ध का शिकार अब सिर्फ निर्दोष जनता बन रही है। दो दिन पहले ही इजरायल (Israel) ने गाज़ा (Gaza) में भोजन के इंतजार में बैठे सैकड़ों फिलिस्तीनियों पर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसाई थीं, जिसकी पूरी दुनिया में निंदा हुई थी, लेकिन अब फिर से इजरायल के सैनिकों ने राफा (Rafah) शहर में एक शरणार्थी कैंप पर बम बरसा दिए, जिससे 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इजरायल ने हमला राफा में के एक बड़े अस्पताल के पास किया, जिससे अस्पताल को भी काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है।
हमास के आतंकियों को बनाया है निशाना - इज़रायल
हमास की तरफ से संचालित गाजा में स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने कहा कि बीते शनिवार को दक्षिणी शहर राफा में एक अस्पताल के पास शरणार्थियों के कैंप पर हमला किया गया,जो इजरायल के सैनिकों ने किया। इधर इजरायली सेना ने इस पर जवाब दिया कि जहां उन्होंने हमला किया उस अस्पताल के इलाके में इस्लामिक जिहाद समूह हमास के आतंकियों को निशाना बनाया गया था और ये बिल्कुल सटीक हमला था।
WHO ने की हमले की निंदा
इजरायल के इस हमले की विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन यानी WHO ने भी निंदा की है। संगठन के प्रमुख टेड्रोस एडनोम घेबियस ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X (पहले ट्विटर) पर कहा कि "रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक राफ़ा में विस्थापित लोगों को आश्रय देने वाले टेंट्स पर बमबारी की गई, जिसमें कथित तौर पर 11 लोग मारे गए और बच्चों सहित 50 घायल हो गए। ये बेहद अपमानजनक और अकथनीय हैं। मरने वालों में दो स्वास्थ्यकर्मी भी शामिल हैं। स्वास्थ्य कर्मी और नागरिक युद्ध के कोई टारगेट नहीं हैं और उनकी हर समय सुरक्षा की जानी चाहिए। हम इज़राइल से इस युद्ध की आग को बंद करने का आग्रह करते हैं।"
मरने वालों और घायलों में बड़ी संख्या में बच्चे भी शामिल

मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अशरफ अल-कुद्रा ने कहा कि इजरायली सेना ने ये हमला अमीराती अस्पताल के पास किया, मरने वाले 11 लोगों और घायल होने वाले 50 लोगों में बड़ी संख्या में बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट इस हमले के कई वीडियो अंदर तक झकझोर देने वाले हैं। इन तस्वीरों में सड़कों पर खून से लथपथ शव और भीड़ दिखाई दे रही है। वहीं घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में ले जाया जा रहा है।
लेकिन इजरायल की सेना के एक बयान में कहा है कि हमारी तरफ से जो हमला हुआ है वो इस्लामिक जिहाद आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ किया गया था इससे अस्पताल को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा है।
अब तक 30,320 की मौत

बता दें कि इजरायल ने पहले भी इस तरह के शरणार्थी शिविरों और अस्पतालों को निशाना बना कर हमले किए हैं और इन हमलों की वजह सेना की तरफ से यही बताया जाता रहा है कि ऐसी जगहों की आड़ में ही हमास के आतंकी छिपे रहते हैं। लेकिन फिलिस्तीन इजरायल के इन दावों को नकारता रहता है। वहीं गाजा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक इस युद्ध में अब तक मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 30,320 पहुंच गया है। जिसमे बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं और बच्चे शामिल हैं।

