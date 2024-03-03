Israel-Palestine War: राफा के शरणार्थी कैंप पर नाची मौत, 11 की गई जान

हमास के आतंकियों को बनाया है निशाना - इज़रायल
Del ataque en Rafah, al menos 8 son eliminados gracias a contramedidas selectivas— IsraelVive (@IsraelVive41328) March 3, 2024
Of the attack in Rafah, at least 8 are eliminated in targeted countermeasures#NoEsGenocidioEsPaliza pic.twitter.com/tIAoD62DmQ
WHO ने की हमले की निंदा
Reports that tents sheltering displaced people in Rafah were bombed - reportedly killing 11 people and injuring 50, including children - are outrageous and unspeakable.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 2, 2024
Among those killed are two health workers.
Health workers and civilians are #NotATarget, and must be…
लेकिन इजरायल की सेना के एक बयान में कहा है कि हमारी तरफ से जो हमला हुआ है वो इस्लामिक जिहाद आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ किया गया था इससे अस्पताल को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा है।
Among dozens of civilians, who were killed in Israel's strikes tonight, are the twin babies Wisam and Naim Abu Anza, who were born earlier during the war.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 3, 2024
Their parents have been trying to conceive for 11 years. Until now, their mother does not know that she has lost them. pic.twitter.com/8D5CroJb6H