रूस-ईरान समेत 6 देशों के राजनयिकों पर पाकिस्तान में आतंकी हमला, एक पुलिसकर्मी की मौत

⚡️⚡️⚡️On September 22, Ambassador Albert P. Khorev, along with several other Ambassadors, took part in the Swat Tourism Summit organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.



‼️ On the way to the hotel from the town of Mingora in Khyber-Pakhtunkwa, an escort vehicle… pic.twitter.com/rr1Yx8oXdX