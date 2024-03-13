scriptयूक्रेन की मदद के लिए फिर आगे आया अमेरिका, 2,486 करोड़ की सैन्य सहायता का किया ऐलान | US announces 300 million dollars military aid package for Ukraine | Patrika News
यूक्रेन की मदद के लिए फिर आगे आया अमेरिका, 2,486 करोड़ की सैन्य सहायता का किया ऐलान

Published: Mar 13, 2024 01:34:34 pm

Tanay Mishra

US Announces More Help For Ukraine: रूस के ख़िलाफ युद्ध में यूक्रेन की मदद के लिए अमेरिका एक बार फिर आगे आया है।

रूस (Russia) और यूक्रेन (Ukraine) के बीच रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) के आदेश पर 24 फरवरी 2022 को शुरू हुआ युद्ध 2 साल से भी ज़्यादा समय से जारी है। पुतिन का इरादा यूक्रेन पर कब्ज़ा करना था पर अभी तक पुतिन को इसमें कामयाबी नहीं मिली है। हालांकि रूस ने यूक्रेन में काफी तबाही मचाई है और जान-माल का नुकसान भी किया है, पर फिर भी पूरी तरह से कब्ज़ा नहीं। रूस की सेना को भी इस युद्ध में काफी नुकसान हुआ है। लगातार मिल रहे इंटरनेशनल सपोर्ट की वजह से यूक्रेन की सेना डटकर रूस की सेना का सामना कर रही है और उन्हें यूक्रेन के कई इलाकों से खदेड़ भी दिया है।

यूक्रेन की कुछ देशों ने काफी मदद की है जिनमें सबसे आगे अमेरिका (United States Of America) रहा है। पर पिछले कुछ महीनों से अमेरिका की तरफ से यूक्रेन को दी जाने वाली एक्स्ट्रा मदद का बिल पास नहीं हो पाया। रिपब्लिक पार्टी के सांसदों ने इसे रोक दिया था। पर अब एक बार फिर यूक्रेन की मदद के लिए अमेरिका आगे आया है।


यूक्रेन की मदद के लिए अमेरिका ने किया 2,486 करोड़ की सैन्य सहायता का ऐलान

 यूक्रेन की मदद के लिए अमेरिका ने 300 मिलियन डॉलर्स की सैन्य सहायता का ऐलान किया है। भारतीय करेंसी में इसकी वैल्यू 2,486 करोड़ से भी ज़्यादा है।

