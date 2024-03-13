यूक्रेन की मदद के लिए फिर आगे आया अमेरिका, 2,486 करोड़ की सैन्य सहायता का किया ऐलान

यूक्रेन की मदद के लिए अमेरिका ने किया 2,486 करोड़ की सैन्य सहायता का ऐलान
यूक्रेन की मदद के लिए अमेरिका ने 300 मिलियन डॉलर्स की सैन्य सहायता का ऐलान किया है। भारतीय करेंसी में इसकी वैल्यू 2,486 करोड़ से भी ज़्यादा है।
The US will send a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $300 million, President Joe Biden's administration said, the first such move in months as additional funds for Kyiv remain blocked by Republican leaders in Congress https://t.co/tRkx6CeSaE pic.twitter.com/VsI7esL7Yc— Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2024