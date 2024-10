#WATCH | Ayodhya | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says, "People are ready to make the Samajwadi Party a 'Samaptwadi Party'… I am confident that the Samajwadi Party's cycle will be punctured and the BJP's lotus will bloom not only in the 2024 by-elections but also… pic.twitter.com/nWwVucqCEv