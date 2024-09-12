पीएम की फोटो ने मचाई हलचल, सीएम मोहन यादव और केंद्रीय मंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने की रि पोस्ट

देशभर की तरह एमपी में भी पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के ट्वीट पर खासी खलबली मची है। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने सीजेआई जस्टिस डीवाई चंद्रचूड के निवास पर जाकर गणेशजी की पूजा की थी। सीजेआई के घर गणेशजी की पूजन करते पीएम की फोटो और वीडियो वायरल हो गए। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने एक्स हेंडल पर यह फोटो पोस्ट की। उन्होंने इस संबंध में ट्वीट भी किया।
सीएम मोहन यादव और केंद्रीय मंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने भी पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की यह फोटो अपने एक्स हेंडल पर रिपोस्ट कर दी। पीएम की इस फोटो को खूब लाइक्स मिल रहे हैं और लोग इस पर खूब कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं।
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के ट्वीट पर आई कुछ प्रतिक्रियाएं
- Vicky Yadav @yadavvicky8 नामक यूजर ने कमेंट किया-
It’s wonderful to see PM Modi participating in Ganpati Puja celebrations at CJI DY Chandrachud’s residence. Such events reflect the spirit of unity and respect for traditions, fostering a sense of cultural harmony in India.♥️🚩
- DrTharoor_supporter @INCTharoorian ने लिखा-
It must be fiercely & constantly protected. “The judiciary is the lifeline of a democracy, and if people lose faith in it, they lose faith in democracy itself.”
- Pandidurai Durairaj @DPandidurai_BJP ने लिखा-
Thank you for providing the first double-decker bus stand in Tamil Nadu, Modi ji!
- Sunita Mishra @me_sunitaa ने लिखा-
Great to know Sir May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health.
- Manda Bendre 🇮🇳@mabend2 नामक यूजर ने लिखा-
Whom will the left / wokes criticize more… Modiji or CJI or Ganapati bappa. Remains to be seen 😂😂