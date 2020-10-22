Anil Kapoor की शर्टलेस तस्वीरें देख यंगस्टर्स भी घबराए, बीच पर दिखाई दिया कूल लुक

View this post on Instagram

This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach 🏖 Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food . The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly 🙈 During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating . Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans . I try and I battle . Some times I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it’s weakest link . So everyone in the house had to get involved . From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time . Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade , it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most . (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truely a success ) Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it...