शाहरुख खान की राह पर चला उनका फैन,लोगों की मदद के लिए पीएम राहत कोष में किया 1 लाख रूपये का दान

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. Stay Safe Stay Healthy and don’t forget to pray. @narendramodi #PMOIndia @uddhavthackeray @Adityathackeray @mamataofficial @arvindkejriwal @RedChilliesEnt @redchillies.vfx @kkriders @MeerFoundationofficial @rotibankfdn #WorkingPeoplesCharter @Eksaathfoundation @pragyakapoor_