B'day Special: Vicky Kaushal के बुरे वक्त में मां ने कहा- 'बस ये यकीन जिंदा रखना है कि ये हो जाएगा'

View this post on Instagram

‪On March 13th 1940, #SardarUdham singlehandedly assassinated Michael O' Dwyer in London to honour the lives lost at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. ‬ ‪His story deserves justice onscreen. Keeping that in mind, we will now see you in cinemas on 15th January 2021! @banitasandhu @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @writish1 #ShubenduBhattacharya @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp @sardarudhamfilm