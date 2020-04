टॉपलैस गर्लफ्रेंड संग रोमांस करता नजर आया कंगना का एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड,वीडियो हुआ वायरल

View this post on Instagram

1 year of soniyo 2.0 ! Can’t believe how quickly the time has passed !! Thank you so much for giving our song sooooo much love ! I think soniyo will always be a classic ! Only because of all the wonderful fans the song has garnered in the last 10 years ! Thank you @maeramishra and @h_c_official for being a part of this wonderful journey ! The song has crossed 22 million views across YouTube with about 100 k videos made on tik tok ! 4 million streams across alll audio platforms ! Love and light people ! Stay home stay safe ! #instagood #stayhome #instadaily @sonymusicindia