भगवान बनना अजय देवगन के लिए बना मुसीबत, फिल्म 'थैंक गॉड' कुवैत में हुई बैन, कर्नाटक में भड़के लोग

THANK GOD (2022) UPDATE -

Indra Kumar’s Thank God has been facing some legal hassles for its portrayal of Chitragupt played by Ajay Devgn. Now we hear that the film will also be facing a ban in Kuwait. The Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer was not passed by the Censor pic.twitter.com/hHzmBFkgpM