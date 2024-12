‘Pushpa 2’ Day 11 Collection: अल्लू अर्जुन की फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रचा इतिहास, ‘जवान’ और ‘RRR’ को छोड़ा पीछे

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 becomes the first film in the history of Indian cinema to score ₹100 cr+ on the 11th day.



Pushpa 2 The Rule is now the 3rd biggest grosser of all time behind Dangal and Baahubali 2.



Pushpa 2 WW Box Office:



Day 1 – ₹ 282.91 cr

Day 2 – ₹… pic.twitter.com/5lxapMjMAd