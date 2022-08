'इस मानसिकता को...', कश्मीरी पंडितों की हत्या पर Anupam Kher ने कह दी ऐसी तीखी बात

Shameful that atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits continue today. They're killing even their own people. They are killing everyone who stands with India.This has been happening for past 30 yrs. The more you condemn it, the less it's.We'll have to change this mindset: Actor Anupam Kher https://t.co/xgCY5tOPwm pic.twitter.com/G9hIyKGKQE