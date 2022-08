क्या Vicky-Katrina की शादी की खबर सुनकर नशे में धुत Alia Bhatt ने किया था कॉल? Karan Johar ने खोला राज

They're the men of the moment and they're bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around😉



New episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar



@SidMalhotra @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/zYzSKhFWfC