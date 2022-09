'मना करने के बावजूद Alia Bhatt...', उज्जैन में एक्ट्रेस के बिना दर्शन किए लौटने पर बोले Ayan Mukerji

Protest against #Brahmastra star's #AliaBhatt & #RanbirKapoor at Ujjain.



Team Brahmāstra along with #AyanMukerji are in Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple.



After Alia shared the video on Instagram to inform about team visit at Ujjain, protesters reached their with Black flags pic.twitter.com/TilxMMQwuE