ममता कुलकर्णी के महामंडलेश्वर बनने पर भड़के बाबा रामदेव! बोले- किसी को भी मुंडी पकड़कर…

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Pattabhisheka of former actress Mamta Kulkarni performed at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.



Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan said that Kinnar akhada is going to make her a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai… pic.twitter.com/5hFfFTMe1s