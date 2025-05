Bhool Chuk Maaf X Review: राजकुमार राव और वामिका की फिल्म ने मचाया धमाल, जानिए क्या कह रही है जनता

#BhoolChukMaaf UNBEARABLE

Rating – ⭐️🌟( 1.5 )



Bhool Chuk Maaf is an extremely weak film. The writing and direction is so poor that although the film tries to be funny throughout, it never actually manages to make you laugh. The dialogues are outdated, and the concept lacks… pic.twitter.com/bJaXLGXor3— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 23, 2025