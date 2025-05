पवन कल्याण की फिल्म ‘उस्ताद भगत सिंह’ का पोस्टर आया सामने, इस एक्ट्रेस संग बनेगी जोड़ी

Get ready to celebrate the best of POWERSTAR 🔥#UstaadBhagatSingh – Written & directed by @harish2you 🔥

This one will be remembered and celebrated for many years.



Shoot begins soon ❤‍🔥



Happy Hanuman Jayanthi ✨



Stay tuned for more updates!@PawanKalyan @harish2you… pic.twitter.com/i07aXPZAhh