Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: शाहरुख बने बेस्ट एक्टर, बॉबी देओल ने भी मारी बाजी, पढ़ें पूरी विनर्स की लिस्ट

The stars in the sky to illuminate and make them become more beautiful. You are that star in my life. Your love made me do anything. Your love is my oxygen❤#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #Jawan#DadaSahebPhalke @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/i17mg7QTtY— SHAHD SRK (fan account) (@Shahd62336371) February 21, 2024