Dhoom 4 Movie Update: ‘धूम 4’ को लेकर आया लेटेस्ट अपडेट, 10 साल बाद फैंस का इंतजार होगा खत्म!

MEGA MEGA MEGA EXCLUSIVE :-



YRF is considering MEGASTAR #SRK or SUPERSTAR #RanbirKapoor for a VILLAIN ROLE in #Dhoom4 🔥🔥🔥



Based on their availability, they will be giving their nods !! @iamsrk



The BIGGEST FRANCHISE is BACK !! pic.twitter.com/i21yToK6nP