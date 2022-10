अनन्या पांडे और आदित्य रॉय कपूर ने अपने रिश्ते पर लगाई मोहर! दिवाली पार्टी में जमकर साथ में दिए पोज

Looks like Aditya and Ananya have taken the first step to confirm their 'rumoured' relationship by Twinning in BLACK ✨🖤



Do you think they're dating? 💭#ananyapanday #adityaroykapur #manishmalhotra #mamaraazzi pic.twitter.com/aS8wRyf5mT— Nimish Pillai (@PillaiNimish) October 21, 2022