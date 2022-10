केसरिया गाने का भोजपुरी वर्जन देख चकराया फैंस का सिर, बोले- ये क्या रीमिक्स कर डाला?

#KesariyaDanceMix ft.Dildaara This is my 2nd edit😉 #Kesariya #SRK @n_swarnashree add it pic.twitter.com/stMABHh0za

pic.twitter.com/6L4FbncUw9 at this point of time , I can believe every Peppy song gonna sync with the dance of #kesariya video 😂#brahmastra— Harsh (@not_that_harshh) October 3, 2022