बाबिल ने पिता Irrfan को याद करते हुए लिखा इमोशनल नोट, कहा- मैं आपकी जिंदगी को सेलिब्रेट कर रहा हूं

By: Sunita Adhikari
| Published: 05 Oct 2020, 06:32 AM IST
babil emotional post

  • इरफान का परिवार भी उन्हें लगातार याद करते हुए उनके लिए इमोशनल नोट लिखता है। अब हाल ही में बाबिल ने अपने पिता को याद किया है और कहा है कि आपने मुझे सिखाया कि मौत केवल एक शुरुआत है।

नई दिल्ली: दिवंगत अभिनेता इरफान खान ने इसी साल अप्रैल में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया था। वह कैंसर की बीमारी से जूझ रहे थे और इलाज के दौरान उनका निधन हो गया। उनके फैंस उन्हें हमेशा याद करते रहते हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी तस्वीर साझा करते रहते हैं। इसके साथ ही इरफान का परिवार भी उन्हें लगातार याद करते हुए उनके लिए इमोशनल नोट लिखते हैं। अब हाल ही में बाबिल ने अपने पिता को याद किया है।

इरफान की अनेदखी तस्वीर की शेयर

बाबिल ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से पिता के साथ अपनी बचपन की तस्वीर साझा की है। तस्वीर में इरफान ने नन्हे बाबिल को गोद में लिया हुआ है। इस तस्वीर को साझा करते हुए बाबिल कहते हैं वो अपने पिता की जिंदगी को सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। बाबिल ने कैप्शन में लिखा, 'मौत उन लोगों के लिए काफी दर्दनाक होती है जो आपके दिल के सबसे करीब हों, लेकिन आपने मुझे सिखाया कि मौत केवल एक शुरुआत है। इसलिए मैं यहां अपने मन में आपकी जिंदगी को सेलिब्रेट कर रहा हूं। मैं 'द बीटल्स' के गाने सुन रहा था लेकिन आपने मुझे 'द डोर्स' का जुनून चढ़ा दिया और हम साथ में गाया करते थे। मैं अभी भी वो गाने गाता हूं और तब आपको महसूस करता हूं।'

कब्र को लेकर कही थी बात

इससे पहले बाबिल ने अपने पिता की कब्र की तस्वीर साझा की थी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने बताया था कि बाबा को हमेशा से पेड़ पौधों के बीच में रहना था। दरअसल, इरफान की कब्र का हाल देखकर उनके फैंस नाराज हो गए थे। एक फैन ने लिखा था, डियर सुतापा मैंने इरफान भाई की कब्र की फोटो देखी। मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ क्योंकि अभी कुछ महीने ही हुए हैं और उनकी कब्र का ऐसा हाल हो गया है। मुझे लगा था कि आपने वहां रात की रानी का पौधा लगाया है, क्योंकि उन्हें वह काफी पसंद था। क्या हुआ? अगर वो फोटो रियल है तो यह बहुत ही शर्म की बात है। अगर आपके पास इरफान के कब्र की हाल की फोटो है तो उसे पोस्ट करिए। जिसके बाद इरफान की पत्नी सुतापा और बाबिल दोनों ने लोगों को ये बताया कि इरफान को हमेशा से पड़े पौधों के बीच ही रहना था। उनकी कब्र से प्लास्टिक और बाकी चीजें साफ कर ली जाती हैं लेकिन घास और पेड़ पौधों को रहने दिया जाता है।

Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness. Here’s what my beautiful mamma wrote: “Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely.”

