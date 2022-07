इमेज साफ रखने के लिए Janhvi Kapoor को करियर शुरु करने से पहले मिला था 'सलवार कमीज' पहने का सजेशन!

I just finished watching the episode and I must say that i really enjoyed it,I felt the good vibes and the friendship both sara and Janhvi share.I loved sara's talking,she is so mature.Janhvi is such a sweetheart anda nice person.#KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #JanhviKapoor #saraalikhan pic.twitter.com/GgtWEYXEBq