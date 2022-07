शादी के बाद Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor की पहली फाइट? बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भिड़ेंगे मिया-बीवी

The music album will play an important role for the Luv Runjan directorial RomCom starring #RanbirKapoor & #ShraddhaKapoor & #RanveerSingh & #AliaBhatt starrer #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani

-Music of romcom films need to be strong to create buzz,expecting chartbuster albums from both pic.twitter.com/1JFZkGAnst