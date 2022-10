'शादी के बिना भी बच्चा हो तो कोई दिक्कत नहीं', नातिन Navya Naveli को Jaya Bachchan की सलाह

Woke is a Joke Child without marriage. Yeah why not to start a whole family without marriage. #JayaBachchan https://t.co/YXPYJnINVb

Please explain to this lousy lady that this is not a European country, this is India, where values ​​and values ​​are given importance, if you are so fond of spreading dirt, then go to outside our country. #JayaBachchan https://t.co/NpLGx5UDWH— Deepa 🇮🇳 (@Deepa_Gurukkal) October 29, 2022