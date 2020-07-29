ArrestKanganaRanaut ट्रेंड करने पर बोली क्वीन- आओ गिरफ्तार करो, चंगू मंगू गैंग को एक्सपोज करना और आसान हो जाएगा

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड की क्वीन कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) आजकल खूब सुर्खियों में हैं। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद से कंगना ने बॉलीवुड में फैले नेपोटिज्म (Kangana on Nepotism in bollywood) के खिलाफ एक जंग छेड़ दी है। वो लगातार इंडस्ट्री के बड़े सेलेब्स पर निशाना साध रही हैं। अब ट्विटर पर बुधवार यानी आज अचानक अरेस्ट कंगना रनौत ट्रेंड (Arrest Kangana Ranaut trend) करने लगा जिसका कारण रिया चक्रवर्ती की सच्चाई सामने आना है। लोगों का कहना है कि बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स पर आरोप लगाकर अब तक कंगना सिर्फ अपना पर्सनल एजेंडा सेट (Users says Kangana personal agenda) कर रही थी। गौरतलब हो कि सुशांत के पिता ने रिया के खिलाफ मंगलवार को एफआईआर करवाई थी (FIR against Rhea Chakraborty) और कई राज उजागर किए थे। जबकि लगातार सुशांत की मौत का जिम्मेदार बॉलीवुड माफिया को बताती रही हैं। खैर, जैसे ही कंगना को लेकर नया ट्रेंड सामने आया उनकी डिजिटल टीम की तरफ से एक के बाद एक ट्वीट की झड़ी लग गई (Kangana Ranaut team on arrest trend) और उन्होंने कहा कि आओ और गिरफ्तार करो।

Finally movie mafia PR has got some budget paid trend #arrestkanganaranaut is being carried out, come arrest her it will be easier for her to expose and fix movie mafia and their wrong practices, so please #arrestkanganaranaut 😁🙏 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

कंगना रनौत की टीम की तरफ से उनके ट्विटर पर अकाउंट पर लिखा गया- आखिरकार माफिया के पीआर को पेड ट्रेंड #arrestkanganaranaut करवाने का थोड़ा बजट मिल (Kangana team called Mafia paid PR) गया। आओ और उसे गिरफ्तार करो। मूवी माफिया और खराब बर्ताव को एक्सपोज करना आसान हो जाएगा।

Rather than attacking Kangana from behind and conspiring against her all changu mangu milk bottle gang must gather courage to #arrestkanganaranaut at least we will know a valid reason for outsiders harassment please #arrestkanganaranaut 🙏 pic.twitter.com/e4VvRf3HLM — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

कंगना की टीम ने नेपो गैंग (Nepo Gang) कहते हुए आगे लिखा- कंगना पर पीठ पीछे से और षड्यंत्र करने के बजाए सभी चंगू मंगू को कंगना को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पहले हिम्मत जुटा लेनी चाहिए। हमे आउटसाइडर्स को प्रताड़ित करने का वैलिड रीजन पता चल जाएगा।

All milk bottle nepo gang hoping Kangana gets arrested for calling them out, she has sworn to destroy gang changu mangu and she will do it no matter what please #arrestkanganaranaut — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

कंगना की टीम आगे लिखती है कि पूरी नेपो गैंग उम्मीद कर रही है कि कंगना गिरफ्तार हो जाए, उसने शपथ चंगू मंगू गैंग को बर्बाद करने की शपथ ली है (Kangana sworn to destroy Changu mangu gang) और वो ऐसा करेगी चाहे जो भी हो।

कंगना की टीम ने एक ट्वीट और करते हुए लिखा कि हम चाहते हैं कंगना रनौत गिरफ्तार हो। चलो उसे अरेस्ट करो (Kangana Team says lets arrest her) और अदालत में मुकदमा चलाओ। सच्चाई सामने आनी चाहिए या तो उसे जीतना चाहिए या चंगू मंगू गैंग को दंड मिलना चाहिए। अगर वो गलत है तो उसे फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को हमेशा के लिए छोड़ देना चाहिए।