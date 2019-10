कल्कि कोचलिन के बेबी बंप को देख करीना हुई Shocked, सामने आया ये रिएक्शन

View this post on Instagram

Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up! Wearing @cottonworldlive For @missmalini (see insta story for link) Photo @maliniagarwal @malinisgirltribe