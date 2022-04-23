करीना कपूर के ज्वैलरी विज्ञापन ने इंटनेट पर मचाया बवाल, जाने क्यों हो रही हैं ट्रोल

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री करीना कपूर किसी न किसी वजह से अक्सर सुर्ख़ीयों में बनी रहती हैं। करीना कपूर अक्सर अपनी लेटेस्ट तस्वीरें फ़ैन्स के साथ शेयर किया करती हैं। लेकिन कई बार करीना कपूर लोगों के निशाने पर भी आ जाती हैं। इस बार भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ है चलिए जानते हैं पूरा विवाद…
Updated: April 23, 2022 12:06:44 pm
करीना कपूर का ये लुक सोशल मीडिया यूज़र्ज़ को बिलकुल भी पसंद नहीं आया है। यही वजह है कि सोशल मीडिया यूज़र्ज़ मालाबार ज्वेलर्स को बायकॉट कर रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर अलग अलग तरह के हैंशटैग ट्रैंड हो रहे हैं। यूज़र्स का कहना है कि हिन्दुओं के विज्ञापन में करीना कपूर ने आख़िर क्यों बिंदी नहीं लगाया हैं।
#MalabarGold is a Jihadi run Company. Totally boycott it whenever you buy from ANY company, please try to see who & what kind of people own & run the company......‼️— Roopashree (@Roopash91341391) April 22, 2022
📢Spread news traitor companies to all friends & family....#No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold pic.twitter.com/bBtmmHTltg
आपको बता दें कि सिर्फ़ करीना कपूर को ही नहीं बल्कि अब मालाबार ग्रुप के मालिक को भी निशाने पर लिया जा रहा हैं। मालाबार ग्रुप की कंपनी के मालिक को भी लोग टारगेट कर काफ़ी बुरा भला बोल रहे हैं।
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who got married in an Islamic family,— @ मनिषा (@3Manisha3) April 22, 2022
has made the advertisement famous. Malabar has disrespected the Hindu religious tradition with the money of Hindus for its economic benefits.#Boycott_MalabarGold #No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/Fe5MFizqtG
हालांकि अब इस पूरे विवाद पर अभी तक ना ही करीना कपूर की ओर से कुछ कहा गया है और ना ही मालाबार ग्रुप के कंपनी के मालिक की ओर से इस विवाद पर किसी भी तरह की प्रतिक्रिया नहीं मिली हैं। हालांकि सोशल मीडिया पर इस मुद्दे को लेकर काफ़ी बवाल हो रखा हैं।
So called 'The Responsible Jeweller' releasing ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya !— Aravinda Baliga (@baliga_2012) April 22, 2022
Do they care about Hindu culture ?#Boycott_MalabarGold#No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/pgwutaicDq
अगली खबर
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें