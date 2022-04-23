scriptkareena kapoor trolled for not wearing bindi in malabar gold ad | करीना कपूर के ज्वैलरी विज्ञापन ने इंटनेट पर मचाया बवाल, जाने क्यों हो रही हैं ट्रोल | Patrika News

करीना कपूर के ज्वैलरी विज्ञापन ने इंटनेट पर मचाया बवाल, जाने क्यों हो रही हैं ट्रोल

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री करीना कपूर किसी न किसी वजह से अक्सर सुर्ख़ीयों में बनी रहती हैं। करीना कपूर अक्सर अपनी लेटेस्ट तस्वीरें फ़ैन्स के साथ शेयर किया करती हैं। लेकिन कई बार करीना कपूर लोगों के निशाने पर भी आ जाती हैं। इस बार भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ है चलिए जानते हैं पूरा विवाद…

Updated: April 23, 2022 12:06:44 pm

दरअसल, अक्षय तृतीया के मौके पर ज्वैलरी ब्रांड 'मालाबार ग्रुप' ने अपना नया विज्ञापन जारी किया। इस ज्वैलरी के प्रमोशन के दौरान करीना कपूर पूरी तरीक़े से ट्रेडिशनल लुक में नज़र आ रही है लेकिन करीना कपूर ने ट्रेडिशनल लुक के साथ बिंदी नहीं लगाई हैं। जिस वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स काफ़ी ज़्यादा भड़क गए हैं।
बता दें कि अब यूज़र्स तरह तरह की बातें कर रहे हैं। इस विज्ञापन को देखने के बाद लोग सवाल कर रहे हैं कि यह विज्ञापन किस तब्के को टारगेट करते हुए जारी किया गया हैं। और ट्विटर पर करीना कपूर को काफ़ी ज़्यादा खरी खोटी भी सुननी पड़ रहा है। करीना कपूर ने शायद कभी सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि एक बिंदी के लिए उन्हें इतना सुनना पड़गा।
करीना कपूर का ये लुक सोशल मीडिया यूज़र्ज़ को बिलकुल भी पसंद नहीं आया है। यही वजह है कि सोशल मीडिया यूज़र्ज़ मालाबार ज्वेलर्स को बायकॉट कर रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर अलग अलग तरह के हैंशटैग ट्रैंड हो रहे हैं। यूज़र्स का कहना है कि हिन्दुओं के विज्ञापन में करीना कपूर ने आख़िर क्यों बिंदी नहीं लगाया हैं।
आपको बता दें कि सिर्फ़ करीना कपूर को ही नहीं बल्कि अब मालाबार ग्रुप के मालिक को भी निशाने पर लिया जा रहा हैं। मालाबार ग्रुप की कंपनी के मालिक को भी लोग टारगेट कर काफ़ी बुरा भला बोल रहे हैं।
हालांकि अब इस पूरे विवाद पर अभी तक ना ही करीना कपूर की ओर से कुछ कहा गया है और ना ही मालाबार ग्रुप के कंपनी के मालिक की ओर से इस विवाद पर किसी भी तरह की प्रतिक्रिया नहीं मिली हैं। हालांकि सोशल मीडिया पर इस मुद्दे को लेकर काफ़ी बवाल हो रखा हैं।
