Boney Kapoor को इस एक्टर ने बताया 'बेईमान'! बोले - 'फ्लॉप फिल्में...'

#BoneyKapoor on actors like Akshay Kumar. pic.twitter.com/OWVKZWZlqy— n. (@NishantADHolic_) November 6, 2022
Boney kapoor said, Bollywood ppl can’t make good films, if they are not honest. And unfortunately today most of actors, directors are dishonest.
Even though I do agree with him but my question- Boney Ji your last 3films #Tevar #MOM #Mili are flop, means you are also dishonest?— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 8, 2022
Mr. Critic, it takes you 2 seconds to type 'Flop' but it takes lot of hardship, honesty, dedication, money, talent, time to make a good HIT film like #Mom. Dont call yourself critic if you don't understand the basics. Lagta hai khud ki disaster film #Deshdrohi ka sadma abtak hai. pic.twitter.com/tfIi4VKOfZ— Deepa Bhatia (@_chipswithdips) November 9, 2022
आज कल के डायरेक्टर्स बेईमान हैं
इतना ही नहीं केआरके के ये ट्वीट भी तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं, जिनपर यूजर्स अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर कर रहे हैं। केआरके ने फिल्ममेकर बोनी कपूर पर निशाना साधते हुए दो ट्वीट किए, जिनमें से पहले ट्वीट में केआरके लिखते हैं कि 'बोनी कपूर ने कहा कि बॉलीवुड के लोग अच्छी फिल्में नहीं बना सकते। अगर वे ईमानदार नहीं हैं तो, दुर्भाग्यवश आजकल ज्यादातर एक्टर्स, डायरेक्टर्स बेईमान हैं'।
बेईमान हैं बोनी कपूर?
केआरके अपने ट्वीट में आगे लिखते हैं कि 'कहीं ना कहीं मैं बोनी कपूर से सहमत हूं, लेकिन मेरा सवाल उनसे ये है कि आपकी पिछली 3 फिल्में तेवर, मॉम, मिली भी फ्लॉप हैं। मतलब आप भी बेईमान हैं?'। केआरके के इस ट्वीट पर काफी संख्या में यूजर्स ने अपनी-अपनी बात रखी है। जहां कुछ यूजर्स ने उनका पक्ष लिया है तो, वहीं कुछ यूजर्स ने इस बात को लेकर भी केआरके को खूब ट्रोल किया।
Whatever Boney kapoor said about Bollywood that is truth and he is one of them. Studios have made all film makers dishonest. Today everyone is busy in looting studios in the name of film making. All the staff members of all studios are dishonest with 0% knowledge about films.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 8, 2022
@kamaalrkhan , can you please say about the movies he produced??
Is he hyping the collections of the crap movies which is produced?— Die Hard AK Fan (@DieHardAKFan1) November 8, 2022
फिल्मों के बारे में 0% की नॉलेज
वहीं अपने अगले ट्वीट में केआरके लिखते हैं कि 'बोनी कपूर ने बॉलीवुड के बारे में जो भी कहा वो सच है। वो भी उनमें से एक हैं। स्टूडियोज ने सभी फिल्ममेकर्स को बेईमान बना दिया है। आज हर कोई फिल्ममेकिंग के नाम पर स्टूडियो को लूटने में लगा हुआ है। सभी स्टूडियो के सभी स्टाफ मेंबर्स बेईमान हैं। उन्हें फिल्मों के बारे में 0% की नॉलेज नहीं है'।
यूजर्स कर रहे केआरके ट्रोल
केआरके ने आगे कहा कि 'बॉलीवुड 99 फीसदी फ्लॉप फिल्में दे रहा है। ऐसा कर वो 100 करोड़ों का नुकसान झेल रहा है। फिर भी प्रोड्यूसर्स हर हफ्ते 8-10 फिल्में बना रहे हैं। क्या आपको लगता है ये सफेद और काले धन का खेल है?'। केआरके के दोनों ट्वीट तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं और यूजर्स उनके ट्वीट्स पर जमकर रिप्लाई भी कर रहे हैं।