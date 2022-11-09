scriptKRK on Boney Kapoor and his films | Boney Kapoor को इस एक्टर ने बताया 'बेईमान'! बोले - 'फ्लॉप फिल्में...' | Patrika News
Boney Kapoor को इस एक्टर ने बताया 'बेईमान'! बोले - 'फ्लॉप फिल्में...'

Published: Nov 09, 2022 01:00:26 pm

Vandana Saini

हाल में निर्माता बोनी कपूर (Boney Kapoor) ने इंटरव्यू में कहा कि 'बॉलीवुड के लोग अच्छी फिल्में नहीं बना सकते'। उनके इस बयान के बात बॉलीवुड एक्टर ने उन पर तंज सकते हुए कहा कि 'मैं बोनी कपूर से सहमत हूं, लेकिन मेरा सवाल उनसे ये है कि उन्होंने फ्लॉप...'।

हाल में फिल्ममेकर बोनी कपूर (Boney Kapoor) ने बॉलीवुड में लगातार फ्लॉप हो रहीं फिल्मों को लेकर एक इंटरव्यू में अपनी बात रखी, जिसको लेकर वो सुर्खियों में आ गए हैं। फिल्ममेकर का कहना है कि 'कुछ एक्टर्स 25-30 दिन में शूटिंग खत्म करते हैं और फीस पूरी लेते हैं, लेकिन फिल्में फ्लॉप रह जाती है'। उनके इस बयान के बाद माना जा रहा है कि बोनी कपूर ने बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) पर निशाना साधा है, लेकिन अपने बयान के बाद खुद बोनी कपूर भी सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ चुके हैं। इतना ही नहीं हाल में उनके इस बायन पर बॉलीवुड एक्टर और खुद को फिल्म क्रिटिक कहने वाले कमाल आर खान यानी केआरके (KRK) ने भी अपना रिएक्शन दिया है और उनको ही 'बेईमान' बताया है।


आज कल के डायरेक्टर्स बेईमान हैं

इतना ही नहीं केआरके के ये ट्वीट भी तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं, जिनपर यूजर्स अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर कर रहे हैं। केआरके ने फिल्ममेकर बोनी कपूर पर निशाना साधते हुए दो ट्वीट किए, जिनमें से पहले ट्वीट में केआरके लिखते हैं कि 'बोनी कपूर ने कहा कि बॉलीवुड के लोग अच्छी फिल्में नहीं बना सकते। अगर वे ईमानदार नहीं हैं तो, दुर्भाग्यवश आजकल ज्यादातर एक्टर्स, डायरेक्टर्स बेईमान हैं'।

बेईमान हैं बोनी कपूर?

केआरके अपने ट्वीट में आगे लिखते हैं कि 'कहीं ना कहीं मैं बोनी कपूर से सहमत हूं, लेकिन मेरा सवाल उनसे ये है कि आपकी पिछली 3 फिल्में तेवर, मॉम, मिली भी फ्लॉप हैं। मतलब आप भी बेईमान हैं?'। केआरके के इस ट्वीट पर काफी संख्या में यूजर्स ने अपनी-अपनी बात रखी है। जहां कुछ यूजर्स ने उनका पक्ष लिया है तो, वहीं कुछ यूजर्स ने इस बात को लेकर भी केआरके को खूब ट्रोल किया।

फिल्मों के बारे में 0% की नॉलेज

वहीं अपने अगले ट्वीट में केआरके लिखते हैं कि 'बोनी कपूर ने बॉलीवुड के बारे में जो भी कहा वो सच है। वो भी उनमें से एक हैं। स्टूडियोज ने सभी फिल्ममेकर्स को बेईमान बना दिया है। आज हर कोई फिल्ममेकिंग के नाम पर स्टूडियो को लूटने में लगा हुआ है। सभी स्टूडियो के सभी स्टाफ मेंबर्स बेईमान हैं। उन्हें फिल्मों के बारे में 0% की नॉलेज नहीं है'।

यूजर्स कर रहे केआरके ट्रोल

केआरके ने आगे कहा कि 'बॉलीवुड 99 फीसदी फ्लॉप फिल्में दे रहा है। ऐसा कर वो 100 करोड़ों का नुकसान झेल रहा है। फिर भी प्रोड्यूसर्स हर हफ्ते 8-10 फिल्में बना रहे हैं। क्या आपको लगता है ये सफेद और काले धन का खेल है?'। केआरके के दोनों ट्वीट तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं और यूजर्स उनके ट्वीट्स पर जमकर रिप्लाई भी कर रहे हैं।

