जामिया के छात्रों के साथ पुलिस बर्बता पर स्वरा भास्कर का फूटा गुस्सा, नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में महेश भट्ट ने ली प्रतिज्ञा

This is not #Kashmir This is not #Assam ! This is #Delhi !!!! #OurDemocracy Posted @withrepost • @theconsocius // Democracy ka Tamasha // These policemen, this entire squad is not fighting terrorists, Anti Nationals or Pakistani soldiers, they fired tear gas, pelted stones, used excessive force against..... #students Using some trendy hashtags so that Blind bhakts feel good about how democracy is being crushed and resistance still stands #onthestreets . . . . . . #democracy #incredibleindia #indianpolice #india #studentlife #instadaily #instagood #picoftheday