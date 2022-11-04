जिस एक्टर ने लाखों को हंसाया उसकी अपनी जिंदगी में थे कई दुख

बेटे को हुआ पोलियो-
महमूद अली अपने ज़माने के मशहूर अभिनेता थे, जिन्हें किंग ऑफ़ कॉमेडी का ख़िताब दिया गया था। उन्होंने कई शानदार फिल्मों में काम किया। इन्हें में एक फिल्म है 'कुवारा बाप'। कम लोगों को ही पता है कि उनकी ये फिल्म उनकी असल जिंदगी पर आधारित थी।
इस फिल्म में महमूद ने एक गरीब रिक्शे वाले का रोल अदा किया और पोलियो से ग्रस्त उनके 15 साल के बेटे का रोल उनके खुद के तीसरे नंबर बेटे मकदूम अली ने किया था।
महमूद के बेटे को असल में पोलियो हो गया था। महमूद ने उनके इलाज के लिए क्या कुछ नहीं किया. उन्हें विदेश ले गए काफी पैसा खर्च किया, लेकिन फिर भी वो ठीक नहीं हो पाए तो उन्होंने अपना दुःख अपनी इस फ़िल्म में दिखाया।
राजेश खन्ना को जड़ दिया था थप्पड़-
फिल्म जनता हलवदार में महमूद ने अपनी फिल्म के लिए राजेश खन्ना को लिया था। महमूद अपने फार्म हाउस में फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहे थे। वहां एक दिन महमूद का एक बेटा राजेश से मिला और सीधे दुआ-सलाम करके निकल गया, राजेश इससे नाराज हो गए कि सिर्फ हैलो क्यों बोला? फिर उसके बाद सेट पर लेट आने लगे।
शूटिंग में दिक्कत आने लगी रोज महमूद को घंटों इंतजार करना पड़ रहा था। महमूद डायरेक्टर भी थे और एक्टर भी ऐसे में एक दिन महमूद ने सबके सामने राजेश खन्ना को थप्पड़ लगा दिया। बोले, आप सुपरस्टार होंगे अपने घर के, मैंने फिल्म के लिए आपको पूरा पैसा दिया है और आपको फिल्म पूरी करनी ही पड़ेगी।
महमूद को अपने सिने कॅरियर में तीन बार फिल्म फेयर पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। पांच दशक से अधिक लंबे सिने कॅरियर में करीब 300 फिल्मों में अपने अभिनय का जौहर दिखाने वाले महमूद को आखिरी बरसों में दिल की बीमारी हो गई थी। इसी के इलाज के लिए वह अमेरिका गए थे, जहां 23 जुलाई 2004 को उनका नींद में ही देहांत हो गया।
