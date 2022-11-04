जिस एक्टर ने लाखों को हंसाया उसकी अपनी जिंदगी में थे कई दुख

Remembering legendary actor #Mehmood on his birth anniversary ❤️ One of the finest actors produced by the Indian film industry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uQXdAVdG6V

“The fastest horse I know is #AmitabhBachchan. The day this horse begins his run, he will leave behind all the film stars we know of.” – Stalwart actor Mehmood about #FaceOfTheWeek #AmitabhBachchan during an interview with Amin Sayani.@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Ya1aixXmpW— NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) October 14, 2022