scriptNayanthara's Fans Express Their Displeasure Over Karan Johar's Show Koffee With Karan 7 | Karan Johar को क्यों करना पड़ रहा Nayanthara के फैंस की नाराजगी का सामना? लोग पूछ रहे - 'दिक्कत क्या है तुम्हारी?' | Patrika News

Karan Johar को क्यों करना पड़ रहा Nayanthara के फैंस की नाराजगी का सामना? लोग पूछ रहे - 'दिक्कत क्या है तुम्हारी?'

करण जौहर (Karan Johar) को इस समय साउथ एक्ट्रेस नयनतारा (Nayanthara) के फैंस की नाराजगी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. ये मामला उनके चैट शो ‘कॉफी विद करण 7’ (Koffee With Karan 7) के जुड़ा है.

Updated: July 24, 2022 02:17:58 pm

बॉलीवुड निर्देशक करण जौहर (Karan Johar) इन दिनों अपने चैट शो ‘कॉफी विद करण’ (Koffee With Karan) के सातवें सीजन को लेकर काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रहे हैं. इसी बीच उन्होंने साइथ एक्ट्रेस नयनतारा (Nayanthara) के फैंस को नाराज कर दिया है, जिसके बाद उनके फैंस करण को सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल कर रहे हैं. दरअसल, करण के इस शो के हालिया एपिसोड में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) के साथ एक्ट्रेस सामंथा रुथ प्रभु (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) नजर आई थीं.
Karan Johar को करना पड़ा रहा Nayanthara के फैंस की नाराजगी का सामना
Karan Johar को करना पड़ा रहा Nayanthara के फैंस की नाराजगी का सामना
इसी दोरान एक्ट्रेस ने अपने जीवन, करियर और अपने तलाक बारे में भी बात की. नयनतारा के फैंस का कहना है कि शो के दौरान करण जौहर ने एक्ट्रेस को को सामंथा से कमतर बताया है, जिसके बाद से करण को लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. शो के बीच में करण ने सामंथा से पूछा कि 'वे हाल में दक्षिण में सबसे बड़ी महिला एक्ट्रेस कौन है?'. निर्माता के इस सवाल पर सामंथा ने अपनी हाल में रिलीज हुई फिल्म ‘काथुवाकुला रेंदु काधल’ का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि 'ओके, मैंने अभी नयनतारा के साथ एक फिल्म की है’.

यह भी पढ़ें

'कोई फॉलो नहीं करता...', इस्लाम और सनातन धर्म पर Urfi Javed ने कह दी ऐसी बात कि अब पड़ा रहा भारी


सामंथा की इस बात का मतलब है कि उनका मानना है कि नयनतारा साउथ इंडस्ट्री की सबसे बड़ी एक्ट्रेस हैं.वहीं सामंथा के इस जवाब के बाद करण कहते हैं कि ‘मेरी लिस्ट में नहीं!’. इसके बाद उन्होंने देश की टॉप एक्ट्रेस की ओरमैक्स मीडिया द्वारा लाई गई एक हालिया लिस्ट का जिक्र किया, जिसमें सामंथा देश की नंबर बन एक्ट्रेस थीं. बस करण जौहर की यही बाच नयनतारा के कुछ फैंस को बहुत बुरी लगी.

एक यूजर ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा कि ‘क्या नयनतारा, करीना और प्रियंका चोपड़ा से ज्यादा साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अच्छी तरह से स्थापित नहीं हैं? ये करण की समस्या क्या है भाई?’. बता दें कि एक्ट्रेस के कुछ फैंस ने ये भी बताया कि करण की अगली प्रोडक्शन ‘गुड लक जेरी’ असल में नयनतारा की फिल्म ‘कोलामावु कोकिला’ का ही हिंदी रीमेक है.

यह भी पढ़ें

Sanjay Leela Bhansali की 'हीरामंडी' में हुई इस एक्टर की एंट्री, सालों बाद कर रहे वापसी

newsletter

Vandana Saini

Home / Entertainment / Bollywood

अगली खबर

right-arrow

'कोई फॉलो नहीं करता...', इस्लाम और सनातन धर्म पर Urfi Javed ने कह दी ऐसी बात कि अब पड़ रहा भारी

'कोई फॉलो नहीं करता...', इस्लाम और सनातन धर्म पर Urfi Javed ने कह दी ऐसी बात कि अब पड़ रहा भारी

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
Reet Exam 2022: रीट परीक्षा को लेकर बड़ी खबर, यहां बंद रहेगी इंटरनेट सेवाएं
2
राजस्थान में पांच दिन सक्रिय रहेगा मानसून, यहां भारी बारिश का अलर्ट
3
जयपुर में 58 साल के वृद्ध को लिफ्ट देना पड़ा भारी, तड़के पांच बजे हो गई वारदात
4
लेटर हो गया वायरल...टीचर मच्छर काटते हैं, इसलिए स्कूल नहीं आएंगे
5
Reet Exam में पारदर्शिता के लिए ऐनवक्त पर लिया गया ये बड़ा फैसला
6
REET EXAM 2022: राजस्थान में यहां महिला अभ्यर्थी ने मचाया हंगामा, पुलिसकर्मियों को जाब्ता बुलवाना पड़ा

शानदार खबरें

Reet Exam 2022: रीट परीक्षा को लेकर बड़ी खबर, यहां बंद रहेगी इंटरनेट सेवाएं
Reet Exam 2022: रीट परीक्षा को लेकर बड़ी खबर, यहां बंद रहेगी इंटरनेट सेवाएं
Reet Exam में पारदर्शिता के लिए ऐनवक्त पर लिया गया ये बड़ा फैसला
Reet Exam में पारदर्शिता के लिए ऐनवक्त पर लिया गया ये बड़ा फैसला
जयपुर में 58 साल के वृद्ध को लिफ्ट देना पड़ा भारी, तड़के पांच बजे हो गई वारदात
जयपुर में 58 साल के वृद्ध को लिफ्ट देना पड़ा भारी, तड़के पांच बजे हो गई वारदात
एक किस्साः मरते दम तक आजाद रहे पं. चंद्रशेखर तिवारी, जानिए हम क्यों कहते हैं उन्हें 'आजाद'
एक किस्साः मरते दम तक आजाद रहे पं. चंद्रशेखर तिवारी, जानिए हम क्यों कहते हैं उन्हें 'आजाद'
सोया तेल से भरा ट्रक चुराया, चोरी का तेल बेचते धराया फिर मिले इंदौर के चार आरोपी
सोया तेल से भरा ट्रक चुराया, चोरी का तेल बेचते धराया फिर मिले इंदौर के चार आरोपी
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Rajasthan Weather Forecast Today: राजस्थान में पांच दिन भारी बारिश का ऑरेंज अलर्टReet Exam 2022 को लेकर सबसे बड़ा अपडेट: परीक्षा देने जा रहे है तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबरजयपुर में 'सर तन से जुदा' का वीडियो वायरल, तीन गिरफ्तार19 घण्टे से लगातार मूसलाधार बारिश, शनिवार को राजस्थान के इन जिलों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनीसमाज कल्याण में आगे रहती हैं इस मूलांक की लड़कियां, मां लक्ष्मी का भी रहता है सर पर हाथReet exam 2022 आज से शुरू, परीक्षार्थियों के लिए रोडवेज प्रशासन ने यह किए प्रबंध, पढिए पूरी खबररीट एग्जाम देने जा रहे हैं तो ये तमाम जानकारी जरुर पढ़े, ताकि परीक्षा में किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं होideo: प्रकृति का अद्भुत नजारा, आपने आज तक नहीं देखा होगा

बड़ी खबरें

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: महाराष्ट्र में कब होगा शिंदे कैबिनेट का विस्तार? डिप्टी सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने दिया ये जवाबकेजरीवाल सरकार ने दिल्ली के युवाओं को दी खुशखबरी, 20 लाख को देंगे रोजगार, मजनू का टीला और चांदनी चौक को बनाएंगे फूड हबAgniveer Exam 2022 : अग्निवीर परीक्षा आज से शुरू, सीसीटीवी और ड्रोन से निगरानी, राहुल गांधी ने फिर कंसा तंजWorld Athletics Championships: नीरज चोपड़ा ने जेवलिन थ्रो में सिल्वर जीतकर रचा इतिहास, देश को 19 साल बाद मिला मेडलमरीजों को राहत देगी केंद्र सरकार! गंभीर बिमारी की दावाओं की कीमतें में 70% तक हो सकती है कमरामपुर के चार हिंदू परिवारों को धमकी भरे पत्र मिलने से दहशत, घर में कैद लोगों ने तीन दिन से कुछ नहीं खायाMaharashtra Farmers Suicide: कब थमेगा अन्नदाताओं के जान देने का सिलसिला! महाराष्ट्र में 24 दिनों में 89 किसानों ने की आत्महत्याMaharashtra Politics: संजय राउत ने केंद्र और शिंदे गुट पर फिर साधा निशाना, कहा-केसीआर और हेमंत सोरेन की भी सरकार इसी तरह गिराई जाएगी
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.