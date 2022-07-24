Karan Johar को क्यों करना पड़ रहा Nayanthara के फैंस की नाराजगी का सामना? लोग पूछ रहे - 'दिक्कत क्या है तुम्हारी?'

'कोई फॉलो नहीं करता...', इस्लाम और सनातन धर्म पर Urfi Javed ने कह दी ऐसी बात कि अब पड़ा रहा भारी
Wtf does this joker mean by 'Not as far as my list'? What would you even know about talent and hardwork?Nayanthara is the superstar in the south and for good reason. How about looking outside your walls for casting next time? You might find someone with actual talent @karanjohar https://t.co/K6Z6ud9BS8— Swe 🌟HALLABOL🌟 (@live_with_swe) July 22, 2022
Samantha: Nayanthara is the biggest heroine in the south
Karan Johar Not on my list
Everyone to KJO: pic.twitter.com/FmkbnUwRTz— bk. (@NotBobbey) July 21, 2022
सामंथा की इस बात का मतलब है कि उनका मानना है कि नयनतारा साउथ इंडस्ट्री की सबसे बड़ी एक्ट्रेस हैं.वहीं सामंथा के इस जवाब के बाद करण कहते हैं कि ‘मेरी लिस्ट में नहीं!’. इसके बाद उन्होंने देश की टॉप एक्ट्रेस की ओरमैक्स मीडिया द्वारा लाई गई एक हालिया लिस्ट का जिक्र किया, जिसमें सामंथा देश की नंबर बन एक्ट्रेस थीं. बस करण जौहर की यही बाच नयनतारा के कुछ फैंस को बहुत बुरी लगी.
not karan johar underlooking THE NAYANTHARA in the context of uphelding alia ? just cuz she is not on some ormax list. not only this man is blind but extremely extremely stupid. not just alia but most bolly girlies should run twice the span to reach what nayanthara is !— tessa🕊 (@swagpataudi) July 21, 2022
Karan Johar no one cares about your list. You're not a person of importance whose any list matters to the general public.#Nayanthara is one of the biggest superstars of South and your list is of no value on front of the love she gets from her fans and the audience.— Aditya (@adityaxkaran) July 21, 2022
एक यूजर ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा कि ‘क्या नयनतारा, करीना और प्रियंका चोपड़ा से ज्यादा साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अच्छी तरह से स्थापित नहीं हैं? ये करण की समस्या क्या है भाई?’. बता दें कि एक्ट्रेस के कुछ फैंस ने ये भी बताया कि करण की अगली प्रोडक्शन ‘गुड लक जेरी’ असल में नयनतारा की फिल्म ‘कोलामावु कोकिला’ का ही हिंदी रीमेक है.