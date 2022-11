लखनऊ में प्रियंका चोपड़ा के खिलाफ विरोध, जगह-जगह लगे पोस्टर, लिखा- 'नवाबों के शहर में तुम्हारा स्वागत नहीं'

UP | Actress & Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra a visits an anganwadi in Lalpur, Lucknow today.



She says,"I'm keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women & children in UP. I want to see firsthand how tech & innovation is making that shift at scale..." pic.twitter.com/04WQnnulpu— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 7, 2022