पहली फिल्म से बॉलीवुड में छा जाने वाले गिरीश कुमार दूसरी फिल्म के बाद कहां गायब हो गए?

Vivhav Shukla
| Updated: 30 Jan 2020, 11:06:39 AM (IST)
पहली फिल्म से बॉलीवुड में छा जाने वाले गिरीश कुमार दूसरी फिल्म के बाद कहां गायब हो गए?

  • आज गिरीश कुमार का जन्मदिन है।
  • गिरीश का जन्म 30 जनवरी 1989 को मुंबई में हुआ था

नई दिल्ली। साल 2013 में एक फिल्म आई थी, नाम था 'रमेैया वस्तावैया' (Ramaiya Vastavaiya) । फिल्म में लीड रोल में थी श्रुति हासन (shruti haasan) । वहीं हिरो थे गिरीश कुमार (Girish Kumar)। ये नाम बहुत ही कम लोगों को याद होगा लेकिन अपनी पहली फिल्म ने गिरीश ने तहलका मचा दिया था। फिल्म काफी हिट रही और इनके एक्टिंग को काफी सराहा गया था। आज गिरीश का जन्मदिन है।

प्रीति जिंटा से अफेयर के चलते हो गया था फेमस डायरेक्टर का तलाक, पत्नी ने डिंपल गर्ल को बताया था जिम्मेदार

View this post on Instagram

You know what I’m saying !!

A post shared by Girish Kumar (@girishkumart) on

गिरीश कुमार का जन्म 30 जनवरी 1989 को मुंबई में हुआ था। इनके पिता रमेश तौरानी एक प्रोड्यूसर हैं और एक टिप्स कंपनी के मालिक भी हैं।

View this post on Instagram

This is the best shape I have ever been in. A lot of hard work, sacrifices and dedication has gone into this. Let me tell all of you, it's possible. I have always been a fat kid and in my mind I'm still that same person. But when I look at the progress I have made over the last few years, that image of myself starts to fade. But let me tell you that it's not that once you reach your goal you have made it. It's always about consistency and maintenance, in your workouts and diet that's needed. Now it's time to outdo this 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 In this pic: No photoshop, no filter, no contouring #ripped #shredded #bollywood #sixpack #natural #lean #muscle #loveshhuda #india #mauritius #fitness #health #diet #consistency #goals #body #hair #stubble #beard

A post shared by Girish Kumar (@girishkumart) on

'रमेैया वस्तावैया' के बाद गिरीश साल 2016 में रिलीज हुए फिल्म लवशुदा में नज़र आये थे। हालांकि ये फिल्म बुरी तरह से फ्लॉप हो गई थी। इस फिल्म के बाद वे फिल्मी दुनिया से दूर हो गए।ये उनकी आखिरी फिल्म थी।

View this post on Instagram

#ramaiyavastavaiya

A post shared by Girish Kumar (@girishkumart) on

बता दें एक्टर गिरीश कुमार ने साल 2017 में सीक्रेट शादी का खुलासा कर एकाएक सभी को चौंका दिया था।गिरीश ने अपनी बचपन की दोस्त कृष्णा मंगवानी के साथ एक साल पहले यानी साल 2016 में शादी कर ली थी।

related story

birthday special : पहचान छुपाने के लिये एक्ट्रेस ने बदल लिया था अपना नाम, शराब की लत से डूबा करियर
birthday special : पहचान छुपाने के लिये एक्ट्रेस ने बदल लिया था अपना नाम, शराब की लत से डूबा करियर
विवादों से रहा इस एक्ट्रेस का नाता: क्रिकेटर और अभिनेता संग अफेयर तो कभी सर्जरी के लिए हुई ट्रोल, इस मूवी में दिए जबरदस्त बोल्ड सीन्स
विवादों से रहा इस एक्ट्रेस का नाता: क्रिकेटर और अभिनेता संग अफेयर तो कभी सर्जरी के लिए हुई ट्रोल, इस मूवी में दिए जबरदस्त बोल्ड सीन्स
प्रियंका की तरह इन 10 बॅालीवुड स्टार्स ने भी किया Foreigners को डेट, विदेशियों संग फरमाया इश्क
प्रियंका की तरह इन 10 बॅालीवुड स्टार्स ने भी किया Foreigners को डेट, विदेशियों संग फरमाया इश्क
अपने भाई के कारण रैना ने छोड़ा अपना पहला प्यार, वरना विराट नहीं...
अपने भाई के कारण रैना ने छोड़ा अपना पहला प्यार, वरना विराट नहीं...
गुजरे जमाने की ये एक्ट्रेस मिस्टर खान से मांग रही है मदद, जाने क्या है मामला
गुजरे जमाने की ये एक्ट्रेस मिस्टर खान से मांग रही है मदद, जाने क्या है मामला
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर मां सारिका और ब्वॉयफ्रेंड माइकल के साथ श्रुति हासन, देखें PHOTOS

+5

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर मां सारिका और ब्वॉयफ्रेंड माइकल के साथ श्रुति हासन, देखें PHOTOS
वीडियो: श्रुति हासन का रॉकिंग डांस देखें जानू मेरी जान रिमिक्स गाने में

वीडियो: श्रुति हासन का रॉकिंग डांस देखें जानू मेरी जान रिमिक्स गाने में
बहन होगी तेरी... हंसा-हंसा के पेट में दर्द कर देगा ये वीडियो

बहन होगी तेरी... हंसा-हंसा के पेट में दर्द कर देगा ये वीडियो
रॉकी हैंडसम: जॉन अब्राहम और श्रुति हसन का नया गाना लांच, देखें वीडियो

रॉकी हैंडसम: जॉन अब्राहम और श्रुति हसन का नया गाना लांच, देखें वीडियो
UPCOMING: 4 मार्च को रिलीज होगा रॉकी हैंडसम का Trailer
UPCOMING: 4 मार्च को रिलीज होगा रॉकी हैंडसम का Trailer
 रोमांटिक सॉन्ग रहनुमा में देखें जॉन और श्रुति की बेडरूम कैमिस्ट्री
 रोमांटिक सॉन्ग रहनुमा में देखें जॉन और श्रुति की बेडरूम कैमिस्ट्री
श्रुति हासन ने बताया अपने फिटनेस का राज
श्रुति हासन ने बताया अपने फिटनेस का राज
girish kumar actor girish kumar Ramaiya Vastavaiya Shruti Haasan