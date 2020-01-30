पहली फिल्म से बॉलीवुड में छा जाने वाले गिरीश कुमार दूसरी फिल्म के बाद कहां गायब हो गए?

View this post on Instagram

This is the best shape I have ever been in. A lot of hard work, sacrifices and dedication has gone into this. Let me tell all of you, it's possible. I have always been a fat kid and in my mind I'm still that same person. But when I look at the progress I have made over the last few years, that image of myself starts to fade. But let me tell you that it's not that once you reach your goal you have made it. It's always about consistency and maintenance, in your workouts and diet that's needed. Now it's time to outdo this 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 In this pic: No photoshop, no filter, no contouring #ripped #shredded #bollywood #sixpack #natural #lean #muscle #loveshhuda #india #mauritius #fitness #health #diet #consistency #goals #body #hair #stubble #beard