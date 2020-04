सपना चौधरी का नया गाना 'गजबन छोरी' हुआ रिलीज, वेस्टर्न लुक पर फिदा हुए फैंस

View this post on Instagram

Hello Friends, My New Song "GAJBAN CHHORI" Out Now only on P&M Sapna Official YouTube Channel 😉 Producer - Pawan Chawla Starring - Sapna Choudhary &MD Desirock Star Singer - MD Desirock Star Music - Lakshya Mix & Master - D Chandu Director - Kuldeep Rathee Music Label - P&M Movies Publicly Design - Pankaj Vashisht Hit Like 👍 Comments ⌨️ Share 📲 Subscribe 🔊 https://youtu.be/LsXXSmOcvYg