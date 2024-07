Sarfira Movie Review: अक्षय की ‘सरफिरा’ से फैंस हुए खुश या नाराज? इस उड़ान से भरेगी झोली या रहेंगे थिएटर खाली, पढ़ें रिव्यू

#SarfiraReview#AkshayKumar's #Sarfira Is A Good Watch. 👍



Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐



If you see 'Sarfira' as stand-alone film, than it's an whole new level of Emotional Ride.



But, As I already watched #SooraraiPottru and it's one of my Top Favorite film, and let me tell you, I have… pic.twitter.com/479SH1xFPg— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) July 11, 2024