BoycottPathaan : आखिर क्यों 'पठान' के खिलाफ चला बायकॉट ट्रेंड? पहली बार सामने आई ये असली वजह

#Pathaan could have got an original poster had they spent Rs 50/- more from its 250cr budget on poster creation. #Chorwood Title Font bhi nahi chhoda. Style aur kapdo ka kya kahna. #BoycottBollywood #Sharukhan #BoycottPathan #BoycottPathaan #BoycottPathanMovie #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/xfyvoZ3J8Q

.#BoycottPathaan Do you see the pics? See where your money goes! Tony is isi agent who is partner in a business in India with Gauri. Stop funding terrorist activities by watching movies like pathan. #BoycottSRK #BoycottRedChilliesEntertainment pic.twitter.com/m7Ew44Knwc— #Col Julius Nagendranath Wilfred Singh 🇮🇳 (@aabha_3) November 1, 2022