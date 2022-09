पहले सीरीयल में शाहरुख खान को मिला था पेड़ पर कौवे गिनने का काम, फिर इसी रोल से बदली किस्मत

SHAHRUKH Khan's debut Television series "Fauji" Completed

3️⃣3️⃣ Years.

It aired on DD National on 1️⃣8️⃣th of 1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣9️⃣.

After few episodes Srk become a popular name in every where.

After that he work others series like Circus, etc. Serial direct by Raj kumar.#Fauji #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/iKvjMAI5Kp