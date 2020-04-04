फैन ने श्रेया से पूछा आपको कोरोना से लड़ने का मौका मिला तो पहला काम क्या करोगे, जानें सिंगर का जवाब

मुंबई। बॉलीवुड सिंगर श्रेया घोषाल ने अपने अब तक के सिंगिंग कॅरियर में कुछ गानों मौका मिलने के बाद भी नहीं कर पाने का अफसोस है। श्रेया ने इसकी जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस के साथ सीधी बातचीत में दी। इस दौरान उन्होंने व्यक्तिगत जीवन से लेकर प्रोफेशनल लाइफ से जुड़े सवालों के बेबाक जवाब दिए।

एक फैन ने उनसे पूछ लिया कि क्या कुछ ऐसे गाने भी हैं जो उनको गाने थे, लेकिन वह किसी कारण से नहीं गा पाईं। इस पर सिंगर ने बताया,' हां, मैं उनका नाम नहीं ले सकती हूं। मुझे कुछ खूबसूरत गाने स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं और प्रतिबद्धताओं के चलते छोड़ने पड़े। मुझे उनका अफसोस है।

Yes. I can’t name them. I had to drop a few beautiful songs owing to commitments and some health matters. I do regret them:( https://t.co/mLS3ZSvtVe — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 4, 2020

The one and only way! Stay away from this Corona virus . Maintain social distance, stay at home, keep hands clean with soap water and sanitizer. Aur koi tareeka nahi hai dost. https://t.co/objCTnwiMU — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 4, 2020

एक फैन ने उनसे पूछा कि अगर उनको कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने का मौका मिले तो वे पहला कदम क्या उठाएंगी और कैसे? श्रेया ने इसके जवाब में लिखा,' केवल एक ही तरीका है। कोरोना वायरस से दूर रहें। सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें, घर पर रहें, साबुन और सेनेटाइजर से हाथ साफ करें। और कोई तरीका नहीें है।

I feel, its a great time to give some time to the hobbies that you had forgotten about. Art, painting, singing, dancing, yoga, reading books, learning a new language, cooking new dishes, doing an online course. So many options! https://t.co/R32OYQKHDq — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 4, 2020

At this point of my life I have only a tiny fraction of the answer for it may be. I believe human life is to do good for the community, his fellow beings. Help each other to thrive, survive, to learn, to enable each other to achieve happiness. https://t.co/kWmtNDcJRg — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 4, 2020

लॉकडाउन के दौरान खुश रहने के लिए क्या करना चाहिए के सवाल पर श्रेया ने कहा,' मुझे लगता है कि जो शोक आप भूल चुके हैं, उनको समय देने के लिए यह सबसे अच्छा वक्त है। पेंटिंग, सिंगिंग, डांसिंग, योगा, बुक रिडिंग, नई भाषा सिखना, नए व्यंजन बनाना सीखना और कोई आॅनलाइन कोर्स करना जैसे कई विकल्प हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ नए गानें वह लिख रही हैं। इसके अलावा कुछ नए सोफ्टवेयर टूल्स भी सीख रही हैं।

एक अन्य प्रशंसक ने श्रेया से मानव जीवन के लक्ष्य के बारे में पूछा। इस पर सिंगर ने अपनी राय रखते हुए बताया,' मेरा मानना है कि मानव का लक्ष्य समाज और अपने साथियों के लिए अच्छा काम करना है। एक दूसरे को आगे बढ़ने में मदद करें, संघर्ष करना सीखें और खुशियां प्राप्त करने के लिए एक दूसरे को समर्थ बनाएं।