फैन ने श्रेया से पूछा आपको कोरोना से लड़ने का मौका मिला तो पहला काम क्या करोगे, जानें सिंगर का जवाब

Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 04 Apr 2020, 06:54 PM IST
एक फैन ने उनसे पूछा कि अगर उनको कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने का मौका मिले तो वे पहला कदम क्या उठाएंगी और कैसे?

मुंबई। बॉलीवुड सिंगर श्रेया घोषाल ने अपने अब तक के सिंगिंग कॅरियर में कुछ गानों मौका मिलने के बाद भी नहीं कर पाने का अफसोस है। श्रेया ने इसकी जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस के साथ सीधी बातचीत में दी। इस दौरान उन्होंने व्यक्तिगत जीवन से लेकर प्रोफेशनल लाइफ से जुड़े सवालों के बेबाक जवाब दिए।

shreya_ghosal_photo_2.png

एक फैन ने उनसे पूछ लिया कि क्या कुछ ऐसे गाने भी हैं जो उनको गाने थे, लेकिन वह किसी कारण से नहीं गा पाईं। इस पर सिंगर ने बताया,' हां, मैं उनका नाम नहीं ले सकती हूं। मुझे कुछ खूबसूरत गाने स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं और प्रतिबद्धताओं के चलते छोड़ने पड़े। मुझे उनका अफसोस है।

एक फैन ने उनसे पूछा कि अगर उनको कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने का मौका मिले तो वे पहला कदम क्या उठाएंगी और कैसे? श्रेया ने इसके जवाब में लिखा,' केवल एक ही तरीका है। कोरोना वायरस से दूर रहें। सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें, घर पर रहें, साबुन और सेनेटाइजर से हाथ साफ करें। और कोई तरीका नहीें है।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान खुश रहने के लिए क्या करना चाहिए के सवाल पर श्रेया ने कहा,' मुझे लगता है कि जो शोक आप भूल चुके हैं, उनको समय देने के लिए यह सबसे अच्छा वक्त है। पेंटिंग, सिंगिंग, डांसिंग, योगा, बुक रिडिंग, नई भाषा सिखना, नए व्यंजन बनाना सीखना और कोई आॅनलाइन कोर्स करना जैसे कई विकल्प हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ नए गानें वह लिख रही हैं। इसके अलावा कुछ नए सोफ्टवेयर टूल्स भी सीख रही हैं।

shreya_ghosal_1.png

एक अन्य प्रशंसक ने श्रेया से मानव जीवन के लक्ष्य के बारे में पूछा। इस पर सिंगर ने अपनी राय रखते हुए बताया,' मेरा मानना है कि मानव का लक्ष्य समाज और अपने साथियों के लिए अच्छा काम करना है। एक दूसरे को आगे बढ़ने में मदद करें, संघर्ष करना सीखें और खुशियां प्राप्त करने के लिए एक दूसरे को समर्थ बनाएं।

