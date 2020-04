इस अभिनेता ने अमिताभ बच्चन की नकल कर बनाया वीडियो, वायरल हुआ तो कहा- आप हमेशा से...

View this post on Instagram

When a group of childhood friends, who are not from the Film Industry or actors but who are Businessmen, Professionals & doing Jobs in different parts of the country & abroad, decided to be a part of a video, the results were not only delightful but also heart-warming. I say this because we didn’t have a script. We just had a thought & everyone chipped in with their own thoughts & ideas. But the way it has flowed proves that wherever we are & whatever we do...We will always remain Connected. I’ve tried my best to do justice to everyone & at the same time keeping it compact & entertaining. My apologies in advance in case it’s not up to the mark but I sincerely hope you like it. To our Friendship & the bond that binds is together....forever. Enjoyyy. --SHREYAS TALPADE PS - @amitabhbachchan Sir you’ve always been a HUGE inspiration to all of us & you continue to do that even in times of a Lockdown. Thank you Sir 🙏