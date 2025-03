Sikandar X Review: सलमान- रश्मिका की ‘सिकंदर’ दर्शकों को आई पसंद या हुए नाराज? पढ़ें फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो का रिव्यू  

One word review- DISASTER#Sikandar is a total disaster. #SalmanKhan’s same old hero act feels boring, and the story is weak-full of old ideas. The action is dull, the drama is flat. #RashmikaMandanna gets a useless role. It’s a tiring watch with no fun.



Better skip this one! pic.twitter.com/buUCctR6eW— 𝐍 𝐀 𝐌 𝐀 𝐍 (@SRKzKabir) March 30, 2025