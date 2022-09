क्या Karan Johar हैं Sushant Singh Rajput की मौत के जिम्मेदार? Swara Bhaskar बोलीं - 'वो कातिल...'

They say bhagwaa suits me! 😜😜🤣🤣✨✨

In #MiniSondhi outfit and #TheAabStudio jewellery for #JahaanChaarYaar screening in Delhi.. Huge thanks to @_PVRCinemas #PVRECX #ShaluSabharwal #Ankush and PVR teams for all their support.. 💛✨ pic.twitter.com/tRVJsi3mxp