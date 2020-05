तापसी ने घर में करवाया फोटोशूट हो गई ट्रोल, लोग कर रहे है ऐसे ऐसे कमेंट

View this post on Instagram

When you are under lockdown with your stylist , photographer , concept designer, photo editor, art director “all in one “ (who also happens to be an amazing pizza chef) this is what comes out of it... Take a bow @devs213 To our quarantine photo series for @mansworldindia 👏🏼 Hair MakeUp and Balancing credit goes to yours truly! #CoverGirl #MansWorld #MansWorldIndia