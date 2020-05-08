टिस्का चोपड़ा बोली- खुद के बारे में सोचने का मिला वक्त, सालों बाद ऐसा ....

View this post on Instagram

Lockdown diaries Day: 42 This time has given me time to think about Time. Time is a funny, stretchy thing, years can feel like yesterday. Yet another yesterday can feel like years .. I have always been fascinated by #QuantumPhysics .. I have tried to read works of Planck, Heisenberg, Schrödinger and of course Einstein .. to understand how time-space works, often failing to understand very much .. My fascination landed at @netflix_in and #BlackHoleApocalypse .. you must see it if you haven’t .. fascinating how absolutely tiny we are .. yet how integrated into the whole .. On a more mundane note, dinner today will be Pao-Burgers .. check stories later .. Have you got your daru stock while social distancing or are a non-drinker like me? P.S. - This is me in my #WFH office but in my head in field of Hollyhocks in Spain .. how is that for #TimeSpace bending? #Stayhome #MaskUp #Lockdown3.0 #LockdownDiaries #GettingThroughTheLockdown #MakingItCount xx TC