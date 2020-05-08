टिस्का चोपड़ा बोली- खुद के बारे में सोचने का मिला वक्त, सालों बाद ऐसा ....

तस्वीर के साथ उन्होंने लिखा है, 'लॉकडाउन डायरीज डे: 42। इस समय ने मुझे वक्त के बारे में सोचने का वक्त दिया है।
अभिनेत्री टिस्का चोपड़ा अपने क्वारंटीन का प्रयोग अच्छी चीजों में कर रही हैं। वह कहती हैं कि लॉकडाउन ने उन्हें समय के बारे में सोचने का वक्त दिया है। टिस्का ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की है। तस्वीर में वह अपनी शानदार त्वचा फ्लॉन्ट कर रही हैं, वहीं उन्होंने खुले बालों में हेयरबैंड लगा रखा है।
तस्वीर के साथ उन्होंने लिखा है, 'लॉकडाउन डायरीज डे: 42। इस समय ने मुझे वक्त के बारे में सोचने का वक्त दिया है। वक्त एक मजेदार, खिंचाव वाली चीज है, सालों का वक्त बस कल की तरह महसूस होता है। फिर वहीं एक कल सालों की तरह लगता है। मैं हमेशा क्वांटम भौतिकी से प्रभावित रही हूं।'
Lockdown diaries Day: 42 This time has given me time to think about Time. Time is a funny, stretchy thing, years can feel like yesterday. Yet another yesterday can feel like years .. I have always been fascinated by #QuantumPhysics .. I have tried to read works of Planck, Heisenberg, Schrödinger and of course Einstein .. to understand how time-space works, often failing to understand very much .. My fascination landed at @netflix_in and #BlackHoleApocalypse .. you must see it if you haven’t .. fascinating how absolutely tiny we are .. yet how integrated into the whole .. On a more mundane note, dinner today will be Pao-Burgers .. check stories later .. Have you got your daru stock while social distancing or are a non-drinker like me? P.S. - This is me in my #WFH office but in my head in field of Hollyhocks in Spain .. how is that for #TimeSpace bending? #Stayhome #MaskUp #Lockdown3.0 #LockdownDiaries #GettingThroughTheLockdown #MakingItCount xx TC
उन्होंने आगे लिखा, 'मैंने प्लैंक, हाइजेनबर्ग, श्रोडिंगर और निश्चित रूप से आइंस्टीन के कार्यों को पढ़ने की कोशिश की है .. यह समझने के लिए कि समय-स्थान कैसे काम करता है, अक्सर उन्हें समझने में की असफल रही हूं।' इसके बाद टिस्का ने रात के खाने का मेनू भी साझा किया।