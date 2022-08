भारतीय मूल के 4 खिलाड़ी जो Asia Cup 2022 में हांगकांग के लिए खेलेंगे

This is the 4️⃣th time that Hong Kong have qualified for the Asia Cup🏏

🔸2004 (Qualified from ACC Trophy 2000)

🔸2008 (Qualified from ACC Trophy 2006)

🔸2018 (Won the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier)



We will now play against India 🇮🇳 and Pakistan 🇵🇰!