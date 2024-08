📣 Dilliwaalon, the wait is finally over! 🗓️ Check out the men's schedule for #DPLT20! 😍



🤩 Get ready for an epic cricket showdown from 17th August to 8th September at Arun Jaitley Stadium. 🏟️🏏#DelhiPremierLeagueT20 #DelhiCricket #Cricket #DilliKiDahaad @delhi_cricket pic.twitter.com/h1c4Z2MVqz