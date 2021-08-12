IND VS ENG: दूसरे टेस्ट के शुरू होते ही कोहली पर भड़के दिग्गज और फैंस, कप्तानी छोड़ने की उठी मांग, ट्वीट्स में जानें किसने क्या कहा?

नई दिल्ली। भारत और इंग्लैंड (IND VS ENG) के बीच खेली जाने वाली 5 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का दूसरा मैच लॉर्ड्स में खेला जा रहा है। बारिश के खलल डालने के चलते पहला टेस्ट मैच ड्रॉ रहा था। दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में दोनों की टीमें सीरीज में बढ़त बनाने के इरादे से उतरी हैं। लेकिन मैच शुरू होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की खूब आलोचना हो रही है। इतना ही नहीं रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) को मौका नहीं देने के चलते लोग कोहली से कप्तानी छोड़ने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

शार्दुल ठाकुर के बाहर होने पर जगी थी आस

दूसरे टेस्ट से पहले ऑलराउंडर शार्दुल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) चोटिल होकर पूरी सीरीज से बाहर हो गए। इसके बाद क्रिकेट फैंस और दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स को उम्मीद थी कि रविचंद्रन अश्विन को प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल किया जाएगा। लेकिन विराट कोहली ने अश्विन की बजाय तेज गेंदबाज इशांत शर्मा को खेलने का मौका दिया। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने अश्विन को मौका नहीं देने पर कोहली की आलोचना करते हुए ट्वीट्स की झड़ी लगा दी। हर कोई कोहली की कप्तानी पर सवाल उठा रहा है।

अश्विन के साथ हुई है नाइंसाफी

लोगों का मानना है कि दूसरे टेस्ट में अश्विन को मौका नहीं मिलने पर उनके साथ नाइंसाफी हुई है। वह मौजूद दौर के सबसे बेहतरीन स्पिनर्स में से एक हैं। टेस्ट में उनके नाम 413 विकेट हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ लगातार दो सीरीज जीत हासिल करवाने में अश्विन का एक बहुत हाथ था। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ इस मैच में अश्विन काफी अहम हो सकते थे।

क्रिकेट फैंस और दिग्गजों ने ऐसे उठाए कोहली की कप्तानी पर सवाल

With the conditions at Lord's, should R Ashwin be included in the playing XI today? 🤔 #ENGvIND — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 12, 2021

Feels like England have picked the right team & India haven’t … Ashwin should have played for India to give them more Batting plus his quality bowling … He bowls well in all conditions … Perfect bowling day … Feels like a wickets day … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2021

Kohli should no longer continue as India's Test captain. Kohli did not pick Ashwin for two Test matches on the trot. Ashwin can bat and is the world's second best Test bowler as per the ICC. Ashwin performed well in the World Test Championship Final with overhead conditions. — Sreejith Mullappilli (@Mullappilli) August 12, 2021

Wonder how many times has a bowler who has picked 400+ Test wickets benched twice in an away Test. R Ashwin also hit a hundred v England recently in the Chennai Test this year. Has 5 Test tons. Let's hope India do well & an extra spinner isn't missed in the 4th innings! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 12, 2021

With test matches at Leeds and Manchester, Ashwin will probably get one test at best, then two more at home and with this template, nothing for another year, maybe! The best spin bowler in the world! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2021

No Ashwin !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2021

#ENGvsIND -For continuing with the stupidity of keeping Ashwin out of XI, I seriously hope India loose this match by an innings.😡 — Ganesh Janakiraman (@GaneshJanakira5) August 12, 2021

That is totally injustice with @ashwinravi99

Has he commited any crime that is not inclueded in the playing XI?#Lords #INDvENG #Shardulthakur #Ashwin — Vaibhav Singh (@Captain07Cool) August 12, 2021

"We announced 12 Within the group and Ravi Ashwin definitely was part of that. But this makes the most sense for us as a team." - Virat Kohli — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 12, 2021

Still no Ashwin? Disappointed — Aman Thakkar (@Aman15036) August 12, 2021

Why Ashwin is not playing , we are playing with 5 bowler and still no Ashwin #ENGvsIND #engvind — Chunkey ponkey (@Chunkyponkey) August 12, 2021