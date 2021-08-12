IND VS ENG: दूसरे टेस्ट के शुरू होते ही कोहली पर भड़के दिग्गज और फैंस, कप्तानी छोड़ने की उठी मांग, ट्वीट्स में जानें किसने क्या कहा?

भारत और इंग्लैंड के लॉड्स में दूसरा टेस्ट मैच खेला जा रहा है। लेकिन मैच शुरू होते ही दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स और फैंस विराट कोहली पर भड़के उठे। लोग कोहली से कप्तानी छोड़ने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

By: भूप सिंह

12 Aug 2021

IND VS ENG: दूसरे टेस्ट के शुरू होते ही कोहली पर भड़के दिग्गज और फैंस, कप्तानी छोड़ने की उठी मांग, ट्वीट्स में जानें किसने क्या कहा?

नई दिल्ली। भारत और इंग्लैंड (IND VS ENG) के बीच खेली जाने वाली 5 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का दूसरा मैच लॉर्ड्स में खेला जा रहा है। बारिश के खलल डालने के चलते पहला टेस्ट मैच ड्रॉ रहा था। दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में दोनों की टीमें सीरीज में बढ़त बनाने के इरादे से उतरी हैं। लेकिन मैच शुरू होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की खूब आलोचना हो रही है। इतना ही नहीं रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) को मौका नहीं देने के चलते लोग कोहली से कप्तानी छोड़ने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

शार्दुल ठाकुर के बाहर होने पर जगी थी आस
दूसरे टेस्ट से पहले ऑलराउंडर शार्दुल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) चोटिल होकर पूरी सीरीज से बाहर हो गए। इसके बाद क्रिकेट फैंस और दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स को उम्मीद थी कि रविचंद्रन अश्विन को प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल किया जाएगा। लेकिन विराट कोहली ने अश्विन की बजाय तेज गेंदबाज इशांत शर्मा को खेलने का मौका दिया। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने अश्विन को मौका नहीं देने पर कोहली की आलोचना करते हुए ट्वीट्स की झड़ी लगा दी। हर कोई कोहली की कप्तानी पर सवाल उठा रहा है।

अश्विन के साथ हुई है नाइंसाफी
लोगों का मानना है कि दूसरे टेस्ट में अश्विन को मौका नहीं मिलने पर उनके साथ नाइंसाफी हुई है। वह मौजूद दौर के सबसे बेहतरीन स्पिनर्स में से एक हैं। टेस्ट में उनके नाम 413 विकेट हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ लगातार दो सीरीज जीत हासिल करवाने में अश्विन का एक बहुत हाथ था। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ इस मैच में अश्विन काफी अहम हो सकते थे।

क्रिकेट फैंस और दिग्गजों ने ऐसे उठाए कोहली की कप्तानी पर सवाल

India vs England Test Series Virat Kohli Ravichandra Ashwin Ishant Sharma
भूप सिंह
