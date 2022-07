ऑस्ट्रेलिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ टी20 वर्ल्ड कप से पहले वनडे और टी20 सीरीज खेलेगा भारत, देखें पूरा शेड्यूल

Aus and SA tour of India (Reported by PTI):



Aus:

1st T20- 20 Sep, Mohali

2nd T20- 23 Sep, Nagpur

3rd T20- 25 Sep, Hyderabad



SA:

1st T20- 28 Sep, Trivandrum

2nd T20- 1 Oct, Guwahati

3rd T20- 3 Oct, Indore



1st ODI- 6 Oct, Ranchi.

2nd ODI- 9 Oct, Lucknow.

3rd ODI- 11 Oct, Delhi.